Mama bears and big guns

I know my Dad has told this story many times; it’s a favorite. The thing about this story is, my dad wasn’t actually there… but I was. It was 1970 something, I was about 5 years old and we were living on the LX Ranch in the Texas Panhandle. My sister and I were down for an afternoon nap in our tiny ranch house when all of a sudden we were jarred awake by a terrible commotion. Our dog was on the front porch barking more aggressively than I had ever heard. There was another strange noise, but I couldn’t quite place it.

I ran into the living room where my mom was standing at the screen door looking very concerned. As I stepped up next to her, the commotion came into focus. Our dog was squared off with a huge diamondback rattler curled up on the front porch with his fist-sized head reared back ready to strike a deadly blow to our canine protector.

We lived in the country by ourselves and Dad would be gone for most of the day working on the ranch, so he left Mom a Colt .45 single action revolver for protection. Mom was a petite city girl who was still adapting to this wild cowboy lifestyle, but she knew she had to protect her family. That large revolver, with a 6-inch barrel dwarfed her thin arms as she cracked the screen door open and thrust the business end of the Colt through the opening with trembling hands.

Mom cocked the hammer and let it fly. Missed! Again and again she tried to shoot this rattler with no luck. It was pandemonium with the barking, buzzing, and blasting. She did scare it off the porch. Trying to escape my mom’s wrath, the snake slithered under my little red tricycle. She stepped onto the porch and kept firing. You guessed it; she blew a hole in my tricycle seat.

Out of bullets, but still determined, Mama Bear refused to let this threat to her family escape. If that big ‘ol pistol looked odd in my mom’s petite hands, what happened next really made my mom look small. She grabbed a garden hoe and pinned that snake’s head to the ground. Surprisingly the snake couldn’t get its head free. So that Texas-sized diamondback wrapped its body around the hoe — all 5 feet of its body. My poor mom was literally wrestling with a huge snake. But she didn’t relent and finally cut its head off. Exhausted, but victorious, Mom picked up the headless body with the hoe and draped it over the fence so Dad would see it first thing when he got back to the house. Nobody messes with this ranch wife’s family.

Decades later, I too married a city girl and moved my family out to the country. One Sunday morning I went to church early to teach Sunday school. Normally, Kristi and the kids would arrive later to join me for church, but this Sunday they never showed up. I didn’t have a cell phone so immediately after the service, I ran into the church office and called home.

“Hey Honey, is everything okay?” I asked with concern.

“Oh Andy, you should have been here.” She said excitedly. “I was getting ready for church and looked out our bedroom window and saw a coyote sneaking across the pasture towards the barn. I knew Gavin was feeding horses and I wasn’t about to let this coyote get our son, so I grabbed the pistol from the closet, stepped out onto the back deck, and shot that coyote.”

I listened with amazement as she unraveled the tale. As it turned out, she hit the coyote with the first shot and then went out into the snow covered pasture to make sure it was dead. Well… it wasn’t dead, and now, with the adrenaline wearing off and this critter looking up at her, she couldn’t hit it. Even at close range. Out of bullets and desperate, she called our neighbor, who came over. By the time he got there, the coyote had crawled off and died in a nearby ravine. According to the neighbor, Kristi had made a 75 yard shot.

Her story was hard to believe, but I didn’t want to dampen her excitement. When I got home, I asked her to show me where this went down. We stepped onto the back deck and she pointed out into the pasture. “Let’s take a look,” I said. So I stepped off the deck and started counting my paces. Ten yards, 50 yards; at 75 yards I blurted out, “You’ve got to be kidding.” Finally, at 100 yards, there was blood splattered all over the snow. I couldn’t believe it, but the proof was right there. That day, mama bear made an impossible shot to protect her family.

We were new in this rural community. On more than one occasion, as I introduced myself to a neighbor they would exclaim, “Oh, your wife is the one that shot a coyote at 100 yards?” “Yep. That’s her.” I’d say with a proud grin.

The moral of these stories? Never underestimate the resolve of a mama protecting her family. That .357 is still in our closet waiting at the ready. I’m proud to say, so is a handed-down Colt .45. So coyotes and tricycles beware.

