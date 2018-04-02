Management considerations to improve duccess of AI program April 10

Management Considerations to Improve Success of Artificial Insemination Program April 10

Beef producers who are interested in using artificial insemination are encouraged to attend a Nebraska Extension program titled "Management Considerations to Improve Success of Artificial Insemination" on April 10, at 6:30 p.m. MDT (7:30 p.m. CDT).

This online meeting can be accessed via the internet or by calling in by phone. The presenter, Rick Funston, reproductive physiologist at the UNL West Central Research and Extension Center, will address the following:

• Benefits of utilizing estrus synchronization

• Fixed timed artificial insemination protocols

• Management strategies to achieve higher conception rates

The meeting is free to attend. To participate, participants need to register by April 9 in order to receive the meeting room link or phone number. To register, please email Nebraska Extension Educator Aaron Berger at aberger2@unl.edu or contact by phone at (308) 235-3122.

No special software is needed — just a phone line or internet connection. Internet participants will be able to use their web browser, such as Firefox, Chrome or Edge.