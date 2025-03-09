Manure application workshops scheduled in Scottsbluff

Leslie Johnson, Nebraska Extension educator, discussed manure availability in last year’s session. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Nebraska Extension will hold two Land Application Trainings in Scottsbluff on March 18 and then on March 19 (Spanish) at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff. The workshops will focus on turning manure nutrients into better crop yields while protecting the environment.

“Our workshops have traditionally been focused on livestock producers because they’re required to attend manure training regularly, but we’ve made an effort to include the crop farmers that are often the recipients of the manure because the information we share is just as valuable to them and their bottom line,” said Leslie Johnson, Nebraska Extension’s Animal Manure Management educator.

Sessions will focus on what fields should be chosen to utilize manure nutrients and other benefits. Participants will be given a scenario and asked at the end of each activity to determine whether the field will benefit from manure application or whether there are considerations that make the field less desirable for manure application. Participants will rank each field within the scenario based on the activities to determine a priority ranking for the entire scenario.

The sessions on March 18-19 will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seating is limited, and lunch will be provided. Participants will receive NDEE Land Application Training Certification.

Anyone is welcome regardless of the need for certification. Crop farmers and smaller livestock operations will also learn useful information to apply to their operations.

The sessions will cost $75 per operation requiring certification or $25 per person with no expectation of certification. The registration deadline is Tuesday, March 11. To ensure a spot, register at water.unl.edu/lat .

For additional information on the workshops and other resources for managing manure nutrients, visit manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or leslie.johnson@unl.edu