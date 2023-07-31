Manure bill introduced in Senate, House

“This legislation invests in long-term and low-cost pasture-based management practices that will support our family dairies and protect our environment, improving the quality of the air we breathe,” said Padilla. “As we work to transition to a greener economy, we must equip our producers with the critical resources and tools they need to transition to sustainable practices, and keep California’s cows happy.”

The COWS Act would establish a new federal manure management conservation program aiming to improve economic viability and sustainability for the dairy and livestock industry, a coalition of farm groups said in a news release. The voluntary program will provide resources to help the dairy and other livestock operations move to dry manure handling systems in order to achieve three goals: improve water quality; boost profitability by modernizing technologies for manure management; improve air quality and foster climate-smart farming by reducing methane emissions.

The program proposed in the COWS Act is modeled on an incentive program that started in California in 2017, the Alternative Manure Management Program (AMMP). Since then, the California Department of Food and Agriculture has awarded 147 dairies a total of $88 million for equipment that reduces methane emissions, the farm groups said.

Inclusion of the COWS Act in the next farm bill’s conservation title will fill an important gap in the farm conservation toolbox by implementing manure management practices that will work on farms of all sizes, reduce methane and nitrous oxide emissions, and help boost the profitability of the dairy and livestock sector, they added.

“Dairy farmers are working to implement climate-smart manure management practices, and the COWS Act will offer the needed resources to enhance both air and water quality,” said Rob Larew, National Farmers Union president. “The COWS Act manure management practices will lower methane emissions, providing practical solutions that dairy farmers are eager to adopt in their efforts towards becoming more sustainable.”

The COWS Act has been introduced by the National Farmers Union, the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, Organic Valley, the California Climate and Agriculture Network, the California Dairy Campaign and the National Milk Producers Federation.