Manure expo: Poster competition — valling all students

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Industry members looking to participate in an excellent professional improvement event, look no further.

With the goal of recognizing those who conduct quality applied research or education related to livestock and poultry manure management, the North American Manure Expo – being held Aug. 15 and 16 in Brookings, S.D. – is holding a poster competition.

All students enrolled in any University or educational program within six months of the North American Manure Expo are eligible to compete in the student poster competition. Posters are required to be on display by noon on Aug. 15 until 3 p.m. on Aug. 16. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place posters.

"The student poster competition at the NAME will allow for interaction between students and the manure industry. It will be a great way for students and educators to communicate the research that they've worked so hard to complete directly with those that benefit from that research," said Leslie Johnson, NAME committee member and organizer of the poster competition.

Abstract submissions must be completed by July 15. For further details on guidelines, judging rubric and abstract submission, go to https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AskV4hxFApQiXgLc5KSMMwloemWrMqVpiPnCJPxX2YM/edit.

NAME is an annual educational and demonstration event. Launched in 2001, the event consists of a trade show, equipment showcases, farm tours and educational seminars. The 2018 Manure Expo will bring together decision makers from highly intensive livestock operations (dairy, beef, pork and poultry), custom manure applicators, researchers, consultants and government agencies.

For more information about the NAME Poster Contest, please contact Leslie Johnson, NAME committee member and organizer of the poster competition, at (402) 584-3818 or leslie.johnson@unl.edu.

For more information about NAME, please contact David Kringen, chair of South Dakota NAME planning committee, at (605) 995-7378 or david.kringen@sdstate.edu.

For exhibition or sponsorship information, please contact Sharon Kauk, sales manager at (888) 599-2228 ext. 242 or skauk@annexweb.com.