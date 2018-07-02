Maple-Pecan Granola | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

3 c. rolled oats

1/3 c. pecans

1 tbsp. sesame seeds

1/ tsp. salt

1/2 tbsp. cinnamon

1/3 tbsp. nutmeg

1/2 c. plus 2 tbsp. maple syrup

3 tbsp. melted butter

3 tbsp. brown sugar

1/3 c. honey

1/4 c. shredded coconut

1/3 c. golden raisins

1/4 c. dried cherries

Heat oven to 300 degrees.

Combine rolled oats and next nine ingredients in a large bowl.

Spread the mixture in an even layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Bake until granola is slightly golden brown, 20-25 minutes., Turning once.

Let cool before breaking up; add coconut, raisins and cherries, tossing together.