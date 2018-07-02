 Maple-Pecan Granola | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Maple-Pecan Granola | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

3 c. rolled oats
1/3 c. pecans
1 tbsp. sesame seeds
1/ tsp. salt
1/2 tbsp. cinnamon
1/3 tbsp. nutmeg
1/2 c. plus 2 tbsp. maple syrup
3 tbsp. melted butter
3 tbsp. brown sugar
1/3 c. honey
1/4 c. shredded coconut
1/3 c. golden raisins
1/4 c. dried cherries

Heat oven to 300 degrees.
Combine rolled oats and next nine ingredients in a large bowl.
Spread the mixture in an even layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
Bake until granola is slightly golden brown, 20-25 minutes., Turning once.
Let cool before breaking up; add coconut, raisins and cherries, tossing together.