Marcy Cattle Co./Marcy Livestock Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 01/27/0022

Location: Gordon, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages

176 Total Registered Bulls Avg. $5,417.00

81 Open Heifers Avg. $2,440.00

3 Bred Cows Avg. $ 4,333.00

84 Total Registered females Avg. $ 2,507.00

260 Reported Sale Total Avg. $ 4,470.00

Top Bulls:

Lot 9 Marcy Full Bore 015 Sold for $17,500.00 to Weber Angus, Plainview, NE

Lot 92 Marcys 21 Tahoe 32-1 Sold for $17,000.00 to Kevin Hebbert, NE

Lot 29 Marcys 21 Scale Crusher 51-1 Sold for $ 13,500.00 to TL Ranch, Monticello, MO

Lot 1 Marcys 20 Scale Crusher 59-0 Sold for $ 13,000.00 to Minnie Creek Angus, NE

Lot 11 Marcys Southern Charm 069 Sold for $ 13,000.00 to Rex Nelson, NE

Top Open Heifer

Lot 225 Marcys 21 Ethelda E 85-1 Sold for $ 7,500.00to Kevin Hebbert, Ne

Lot 229 Marcys 21 Ethelda E 5-1 Sold for $ 6,500.00 to Red Rock Cattle Co., SD

Lot 262 Marcys 21 Ethelda E 30-1 Sold for $ 6,250.00 to Aaron Smith, SD

Top Bred Cow

Lot 249 Marcys 19 Ethelda E 8-9 Sold for $ 5,000.00 to Bill Gaskill, MT

Comments

Sale morning started off chilly with snow at times. That didn’t stop the crowd that came for sale day. Tom and Gorge and the Marcy family had great sale and filled the seats at Gordon Livestock Auction.