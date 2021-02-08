Marcy Cattle Company and Marcy Livestock
George Marcy gives opening remarks at the Marcy Cattle Company 60th Annual Bull Sale. Photo by Drew Feller
TFP Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: 01/28/2021
Location: Gordon, NE
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Sales Manager: Marcy Livestock
Averages
162 Bulls Averaged $5,595
35 Two Year Old Bulls Averaged $6,040
127 Yearling Bulls Averaged $5,473
Comments
Top Bulls:
Lot 12 at $22,000 was Marcys Scale Crusher 214-9, DOB: 4/10/2019; SIRE: Marcys 17 Scale Crusher 34-7; MGS: Connealy Consensus 7229. He sold to JW Simonson of Dunning, NE and Lowery Livestock of Burwell, NE.
Lot 40 at $19,000 was Marcys Scale Crusher 022, 02/10/20; SIRE: Marcys Scale Crusher; MGS: Leachman Right Time. He sold to Stauffer Ranches of Pincher Creek, AB.
Lot 47 at $18,500 was Marcys Scale Crusher 0104, DOB: 02/13/20; SIRE: Marcys Scale Crusher; MGS: Baldridge Waylon W34. He sold to Sandage Angus of Gordon, NE.
Lot 58 at $10,500 was Marcys Scale Breaker N Plus, DOB: 2/19/20; SIRE: Marcys Scale Break N Plus; MGS: Marcys Game Time. He sold to Green Mountain Angus of Ryegate, MT.
Lot 97 at $10,000 was Marcys Spur 0109, DOB: 02/13/20; SIRE: Connealy Spur; MGS: Marcys Game Time. He sold to Hardee Farms of Chiefland, FL.
