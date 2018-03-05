Delta Sales Yard, Inc. Market Report for March 1, 2018
March 5, 2018
Small sale this week. Still a good run of feeder cattle.
200-400#STEERS 1.90-2.15
400-500# STEERS 1.75-2.05
500-600#STEERS 1.57-1.88
600-700# STEERS 1.52-1.69
700–800# STEERS 1.43-1.53
800-900# STEERS 1.30-1.45
900-1000# STEERS 1.15-1.41
200-400# HEIFERS 1.65-1.85
400-500# HEIFERS 1.57-1.75
500-600# HEIFERS 1.45-1.61
600-700# HEIFERS 1.35-1.47
700–800# HEIFERS 1.29-1.41
800-900# HEIFERS 1.27-1.37
900-1000# HEIFERS 1.15-1.30
Top Bulls .84-.95
Medium Bulls .74-.83
Young Cows .75-1.10
Top Cows .72-.79
Medium Cows .62-.71
Low-Yield Cows .60 down
NEXT WEEK: March 8 – 6 feeder steers, 3 feeder heifers, 8 mixed feeders, 10 mixed feeders, 16 butcher cows, 5 butcher bulls. Along with our dock run of 400-500.
Next Special Sheep & Goat Sale – March 29.
Next Special Horse Sale – Saturday April 7th.
UPCOMING SPRING BULL SALES
Saturday March 10th – 42 nd Annual Western Colorado Angus Association Bull Sale. Offering 133 registered Angus Bulls From Top-Producing A.I. Sires
Thurdsay April 5th – 2 Trails Meet Lmousin/Limflex Bulls- 50 plus bulls feeding @ Ranch. Also Special Bred Cow Sale featuring George Kubin – 15 first calf heifers. Please call with consignments today.
Thursday April 12th – All Breeds Bull Sale. Once again for this sale make sure that you have current semen & Trich test for breeding bulls.
