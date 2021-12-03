Stevenson Angus ‘Home of America’s Longest Established Annual Bull Sale’
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 11/30/2021
Location: Stevenson Angus Ranch-Hobson, Montana
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs & Joe Goggins
Averages:
118 BULL CALVES AVERAGE $5083
151 COMING 2 YEAR OLD BULLS AVERAGE $1722
68 RUNNING-AGE COMMERCIAL BRED COWS AVERAGE $1410
TOP BULL CALVES:
LOT 255 AT $12,500, STEVENSON ALTERNATIVE 10157, DOB2/11/21, STEVENSON ALTERNATIVE x STEVENSON REBEL 41103, Sold to a commercial producer in Wyoming
LOT 254 AT $12,000, STEVENSON ALTERNATIVE 10085, DOB 1/30/21, BALDRIDGE ALTERNATIVE E125 x STEVENSON ROUNDUP 41002, Sold to Commercial producer in Wyoming
LOT 229 AT $11,500, STEVENSON ICON 10073, DOB 1/28/21, MR JT ICON 921 x HF REBEL 53Y, sold to commercial producer in Wyoming
TOP COMING 2 YEAR OLD BULLS:
LOT 2 AT $9,500, STEVENSON CATALYST 00157, DOB 2/19/20, STEVENSON CATALYST 60554 x STEVENSON ESTELLA 6011, sold to commercial producer in Wyoming
LOT AT $9,500, STEVENSON RUSTLER 00185, DOB 2/23/20, STEVENSON RUSTLER 60413 X STEVENSON RAINMAKER 1173
TOP COMMERCIAL BRED HEIFERS:
$1850 x 10 Head
$1835 x 5 Head
$1800 x 38 Head
Comments
The Keith Stevenson Family hosted the Stevenson Angus ‘Home of America’s Longest Established Annual Bull Sale’ Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the Stevenson Angus Ranch, near Hobson, Mont. Stevenson Angus is one of the most recognized names in the breed and has a long history of producing functional cattle that perform for their customers. Congratulations on a great sale!
