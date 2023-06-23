Marshall, Bennet introduce wheat drought crop insurance bill

Kyler Millershaski, president of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers explained, “On many farms across the breadbasket of America, wheat production falls into two main categories when looking at it from a management standpoint, which is fallow wheat and continuous wheat.”

“Continuous wheat is planted in the fall after a crop such as soybeans or corn has been harvested, whereas fallow wheat is planted earlier in the fall after the ground has sat idle for the winter and summer.

“While these two categories of wheat may be from the same bag of seed, they are treated like they are different crops. They both have different yield expectations and fertilizer needs as well as difficulties with weed pressure or moisture availability in the soil.

“Due to the different yield expectations, inputs are applied differently to keep the crop profitable so the farmer can pay his bills and stay in business. However in years when the weather doesn’t cooperate and crop insurance becomes a necessary tool, the two styles of wheat management are treated as the same and the yields are averaged together.

“This means the higher yielding fallow wheat with a higher cost of production isn’t as protected as it should be. We are already able to segregate wheat by irrigated and dry land production, the difference between fallow wheat and continuous is almost as vast as the difference in irrigated and non-irrigated.

“Making the change to be able to separate the two cropping styles would be a great benefit to wheat farmers by allowing them to protect their crops and operations effectively, giving them more confidence in their business decisions, and bringing an important tool (crop insurance) up to date with modern farming practices.”