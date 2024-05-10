Marshall, Bennet lead letter on rendering food waste

Marshall

Marshall

Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., this week organized a coalition of eight senators to send the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration a letter pointing out that rendering had been left out of the Biden administration’s Draft National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste and Recycling Organics.

“For centuries, rendering has been at the forefront of a circular economy,” the letter states. “We urge EPA, USDA, and FDA to ensure that rendering is included as part of our nation’s food loss and waste reduction strategy. In addition, we request that EPA update its Wasted Food Scale to reflect the importance of rendering as a management strategy for wasted food,” the letter states.

The senators added, “We are concerned that this draft strategy, with rendering omitted, will not accelerate progress towards the 2015 national goal to reduce food loss and waste by 50% by 2030. Instead, the strategy will only serve to incentivize other recycling technologies at the expense of the rendering industry.”

Kent Swisher, president and CEO of the North American Renderers Association, in a news release thanked the senators for sending the letter and added, “The North American rendering industry has been upcycling otherwise lost and wasted food since the 1800s. We are the original recyclers and were a part of the circular economy even before the term was coined. We urge the EPA and USDA to acknowledge rendering’s important role in FLW and how it can assist in reaching their reduction targets. We don’t see a path to meet the stated goal of reducing food loss and waste in the U.S. by 50% by 2030 without rendering, the largest FLW recycler.”

NARA was joined in support for the letter by the American Feed Industry Association, American Farm Bureau Federation, Association of American Feed Control Officials, Clean Fuels Alliance America, Meat Institute, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Chicken Council, National Milk Producers Federation, National Turkey Federation, and US Poultry and Egg Association.