Marshall, Fischer introduce bill to stop odor emissions reporting

Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Deb Fischer, R-Neb., have introduced a bill to clarify that the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) is not intended to regulate manure odors, which they contend “pose no threat to public safety.”

In a news release, Marshall and Fischer said that the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency had imposed “a burdensome reporting requirement on family farmers and ranchers.”

“Biden’s war on American agriculture continues as they push animal emissions reporting on producers through the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. Forcing the agriculture industry to report these emissions would only inundate first responders with useless information, hindering their ability to respond to emergencies,” said Marshall. “I strongly support this legislation clarifying that naturally occurring, low-level livestock emissions are not the type of information needed, nor useful, to first responders. Keep in mind, livestock emissions represent less than 4% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.”

“The last thing producers need are more government regulations. And first responders, who deal with real public safety emergencies every day, don’t need to be inundated with irrelevant reports. My bill would make permanent the previous administration’s reporting exemption under EPCRA for animal waste emissions. Rural America doesn’t need Washington bureaucrats pushing through more rules that burden producers and provide no value to local emergency planning commissions,” said Fischer.

The legislation has been endorsed by the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, United Egg Producers, National Pork Producers Council, National Turkey Federation, National Chicken Council, and National Association of SARA Title III Program Officials (NASTTPO).