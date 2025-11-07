Marshall introduces GRAS bill without state preemption for food additives 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Thursday introduced a bill that seeks to improve the Food and Drug Administration’s oversight of ingredient disclosures and reviews, and also requires food companies to report the ingredients they put in their food supply to the agency by closing the GRAS (Generally Regarded as Safe) policy.

But the bill does not contain a provision to exempt food additives from state regulation, which the food industry had sought.

Instead, Marshall said in a news release, “The bill also seeks to strengthen the FDA’s post-market review process by allowing state government officials and other concerned Americans to petition the FDA to review the safety of an ingredient that is currently in the food supply, such as food dyes, additives, and other food substances not reported to the federal government.”

Marshall, who considers himself an ally of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said in the news release, “For too long, the FDA has failed to regulate our food industry to the standard that the American people expect and deserve. The Better Food Disclosure Act is another big step towards Making America Healthy Again.”

“While we remain committed to working with everyone to establish a strong national standard of ingredient safety, we cannot ignore the reality that our current federal oversight is inadequate — and states have stepped up to hold both food companies and Washington accountable,” Marshall said. “If food truly is medicine, then it’s time we treat it with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.”

This bill is cosponsored by Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla. and and Katie Britt, R-Ala.

The bill was also endorsed by Vani Hari, founder of Food Babe and Truvani and a leader of the Make America Healthy Again movement. Hari had vigorously opposed Marshall’s plans to include the state exemption in his bill.

“It’s inspiring to see members of Congress stand up to Big Food,” Hari said in a news release from Marshall. “We’re entering a new era where the health of families is coming before corporate profits. I’m grateful for Sen. Marshall’s leadership to hold the food industry accountable.”

Marshall told The New York Times that he had met with industry groups but removed a provision that would have left regulation of additives totally up to the FDA.

The senator told the Times that he removed that section after he got an earful from MAHA moms who supported what various states were doing. “I couldn’t believe how much pushback I got,” he said. He added that there still may be a need for some national uniformity around rules.

Darius Mozaffarian, director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University., also endorsed Marshall’s bill.

“For too long, the food sector has been free to add industrial additives to products without public notice or oversight,” Mozaffarian said in the Marshall release.

“Closing this ‘GRAS loophole’ is critical to ensure that Americans know what’s in our food, and why — and to start to eliminate the most dubious compounds. Congratulations to Sen. Marshall for taking on this generational issue.”

Nancy Vu, a health reporter at National Journal who had earlier reported on Marshall’s plans and Hari’s opposition noted on X that the bill was released and that Hari supported it.