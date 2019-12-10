Marshall Named 2019 K-State Animal Sciences & Industry Distinguished Alumnus

Lorna Marshall, Burlington, Colo., was recognized as this year’s Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry Distinguished Alumnus on Dec. 3

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Lorna Marshall, Burlington, Colo., was recognized as this year’s Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry Distinguished Alumnus on Dec. 3.

Marshall is an industry-leading authority in the beef artificial insemination business. Active in 4-H and Simmental youth programs, she attended Colby Community College where she served as student body president and competed on the livestock judging team. The 1989 Kansas Community College Student of the Year, Marshall transferred to K-State where she was a Block & Bridle officer and a member of the 1990 reserve national champion livestock judging team. After earning her bachelor’s degree in ASI, Marshall completed her animal breeding master’s at Colorado State University.

Upon completion of graduate school, she worked for the American Gelbvieh Association as a special services manager before beginning her career in the beef AI industry.

In 1995, Marshall entered the beef AI sector becoming manager of sire acquisition for ABS Global. After leaving that role in 2011, she went on to work for Cooperative Resources International/Genex where she placed a strong emphasis on marketing and product development.

In 2016, Marshall transitioned to Select Sires where she currently serves as the vice president of beef programs. Since she joined the Select Sires team, the company has increased beef sales and market share.

“Lorna is a leader in the artificial insemination industry who has contributed extensively to the beef cattle industry through her work in identifying and providing genetics for modern, efficient and sustainable beef production,” said Mike Day, K-State ASI department head. “Perhaps an even more important contribution is her insight toward the future direction of the industry and willingness to embrace and empower change in beef cattle genetics. The department is proud to have the opportunity to recognize Lorna Marshall as a distinguished alumnus.”

Marshall and her husband, Troy, reside in Burlington, where they are partners in Marshall Cattle Co. Their 450 head operation consisting of purebred Angus and Sim/Angus cattle is home of SuperMamas and emphasizes on maternally functional, balanced-trait cattle. Lorna and Troy have three children – Wyatt, Justis, and Wynn.