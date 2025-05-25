Marshall praises MAHA report, Hyde-Smith, Boozman, Thompson differ

Spring corn planting east of Hastings, Nebraska. Agriculture. April 17, 2017. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication.

Nebraska Agriculture Photos

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, attended the White House event Thursday announcing the Make America Healthy Again report on children’s health problems and praised it.

But Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., another Republican member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, expressed disappointment, and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., issued a joint statement that they are “troubled” about the report.

At the White House, Marshall, an obstetrician, said, “Mr. President, you know, I spent 25 years delivering babies. Most every day. We saw a huge epidemic of diabetes of pregnancy, and this has exploded in so many different directions.”

“Now we have an epidemic of mental health, in our youth, obesity rates, 20, 30% of our children on prescription drugs,” Marshall said. “60, 70% of adults on a prescription drug.”

“We can do better than this, and it does start with the farmer. It starts with soil health. And I just want you to know that our farmers are so committed to this as well, and so many of them are already doing great things. They’re making the soil healthier. They’re using less pesticides. They’re doing all the right things.

“It’s going to take a little bit more effort and time to get everybody with those practices, but the American farmer and rancher were the original environmentalists, the original conservationists, and they’ll be right here working beside us, and we appreciate your support of them as well.”

Hyde-Smith noted that she had confronted Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the report at a hearing, and that he had told her, “The drafts that I’ve seen, there’s not a single word in them that should worry the American farmer.'”

Hyde-Smith added, “Based on my initial thoughts from what I’ve read and public responses from major farm, commodity, and agricultural organizations, that does not seem to be the case. There is enough in the report to cause plenty of worry about how key crop protection tools will be regulated in the future.”

“I remain concerned about this report may be used to set the stage for a new regimen of standards based on fringe theories that could upend the sound farming practices that have made American farmers the most productive in history,” Hyde-Smith said.

Boozman and Thompson said in a joint statement, “We share President Trump’s vision for a healthier nation; however, we are troubled by the initial findings of the MAHA Commission Assessment and their impact on America’s farmers and ranchers.”

“As we engage in this important dialogue, we must move forward in a manner that avoids undermining the very systems that allow American farmers to produce the safest, most abundant, and affordable food in the world.

“It is imperative that we do not stray from the risk-based and scientific processes set forth by Congress. The commission’s success will center upon course-correcting to prioritize sound science, peer-reviewed research, and the buy-in of the agricultural community,” Boozman and Thompson said.

“Through rigorous oversight and responsible policy making, the agriculture committees will continue to do our part in maintaining the health and safety of America’s food, fiber, and materials produced by the backbone of our great country, American farmers, ranchers, and producers.”