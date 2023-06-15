Marshall to introduce bill to address Prop 12 today
|Reacting to California’s Proposition 12, which says that pork sold in the state has to be produced under certain conditions, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., today will introduce a bill to stop states from enacting laws that affect agricultural production in other states.
|Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.The Supreme Court recently upheld Proposition 12, which passed by a wide margin. The National Pork Producers Council, the American Farm Bureau Federation and other groups had challenged it in the courts.Marshall’s bill, called the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act, “preserves the right of states and local units of government to regulate agriculture within their jurisdiction, free from interference from other jurisdictions,” his office said in a news release. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, will introduce a companion measure in the House at a later date, Marshall’s office added.
Marshall’s co-sponsors are Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa, John Cornyn of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Ted Budd of Iowa.
“The United States is constantly faced with non-tariff trade barriers from protectionist countries, hurting American agriculture’s access to new markets. The last thing we need is a big state like California imposing its will on ag-heavy states like Kansas with regulations that will also restrict our ability to trade among the states,” said Marshall. “This is a matter of state’s rights. If California wants to regulate agriculture in its own state, that’s fine, but California’s rules should not apply to Kansas, whose legislatures never approved of these regulations.”
Marshall introduced a similar bill in 2021 titled the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act. In addition to changing the title, the new bill preserves a state’s right to regulate the pre-harvest production of agricultural production within its own borders.
Marshall’s co-sponsors and a range of agricultural groups have all issued supporting statements, while opponents of the measure are already mounting campaigns charging that its prospects for passage are dim and that, even if it becomes law, food companies and retailers are already demanding that producers adopt improved living conditions for animals.
|Last week, before the bill was released, the Organization for Competitive Markets launched a campaign against the EATS Act on the grounds that it would be an attack on “states rights” similar to what former Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, had launched but failed to get included in previous farm bills.
“This legislation could wipe out hundreds of laws passed by state and local legislations that benefit family farms over international conglomerates, as well as those that support dairy farmers, baby food safety, and control the infestation of invasive pests,” OCM said.
“The EATS Act is nothing but a Trojan horse designed to put family farmers out of business and give multinational conglomerates like JBS and Chinese-owned Smithfield an even greater advantage than they already have,” said Mike Schultz, senior vice president at OCM and founder of the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association. “It’s a crying shame to see my senator, Roger Marshall, leading this assault on producers and states’ rights.”
|Wayne Pacelle, founder of Animal Wellness Action, said in an interview before Marshall released the bill and without seeing the text that the bill is unlikely to pass Congress, but if it does it will be unimportant in comparison with the demands of food companies and retailers that pork be produced according to the standards in Proposition 12.
The pork industry is now divided, Pacelle said, with many companies having already complied with the California standards for meat production and many of them moving away from the use of the gestation crates that Californians find objectionable. “Group housing is the setting already for 40% to 50% of the 6 million sows in production, according to industry sources,” Pacelle added.
The National Pork Producers Council “is not going to convince the public that immobilizing animals in gestation crates is humane. The elimination of the crates is inevitable,” Pacelle said.
There are very few states left to consider initiatives, Pacelle said. “It’s not about ballot measures any longer, it’s about pledges of nearly all major food retailers (which sell more than 90% of the pork) to phase out their sourcing of pork from the offspring of severely confined sows,” he explained.
But senators from meat-producing states are adamant that the proposal is needed.
|“Congress has constitutional authority to regulate interstate commerce. California’s Proposition 12 doesn’t only impact Californians — it has costly effects for farmers and consumers everywhere, especially in Iowa. Our free market bill would protect opportunities for Iowa pork producers to supply their quality bacon and other products to grocery stores and households across America,” said Grassley.
|“States like California shouldn’t be able to tell ranchers in Texas how to do their jobs,” said Cornyn. “This bill would stop other states from driving up Texans’ grocery bills and picking winners and losers at the expense of family farms.”
|“States like California shouldn’t regulate how producers in Arkansas manage their farm. Unfortunately, current laws allow big government states to impose burdensome restrictions outside their jurisdiction. This bill will make sure states can maintain their own agricultural productivity and continue interstate trade without interference,” said Cotton.
|“State regulations like California’s Proposition 12 could directly disrupt Nebraska producers’ ability to feed the nation. Congress shouldn’t allow any one state to single-handedly upend the country’s agricultural economy and force the American people to bear the burden of higher food prices. I’m proud to co-lead this legislation so Nebraska family farmers and ranchers can continue to produce safe and affordable food for our nation without interference,” said Fischer.
|“Liberal states like California are free to regulate agricultural producers within their borders, but that ends when their overregulation harms producers thousands of miles away,” said Cramer. “Not only does the United States have to contend with trade barriers from other nations, but now individual states are forced to reckon with a patchwork of restrictive laws passed by other states. This bill will prohibit individual states and localities from legislating outside their jurisdiction by imposing de-facto regulations on the states who feed them.”
|“North Carolina farmers should not have their livelihoods upended by laws from other states. North Carolina, not California, should be in charge of how crops are grown and animals are raised within our state. The EATS Act upholds Congress’ authority and preserves North Carolina’s right to determine our own standards,” said Budd.
|“Feeding Americans should not be a political issue, and Democrat-run states have no business forcing more regulations on Missouri farmers simply due to their agricultural practices. Missouri farmers and ranchers feed our country, but certain states have no problem increasing costs and worsening food insecurity in the name of progressivism. I’m proud to join this effort with Senator Marshall – not only to push back against ridiculous policies, but also to protect Missouri ranchers and farmers’ livelihoods,” said Schmitt.
|“California should look a little bit more like Iowa, not the other way around. Proposition 12 puts the regulatory burdens on the backs of farmers and racks up the price for consumers at the grocery store, and the EATS Act will prevent such actions from crushing our Iowa producers,” said Ernst. “I will continue to fight against reckless policies from activists who attempt to ban Iowa’s agricultural products.”
|“Prop 12 allows liberal lawmakers and radical activists in California – who don’t know the first thing about farming or raising animals – to regulate how farmers do their job, devastating small family farms and undermining food security. Our farmers take great care of their animals and ensure families have safe, affordable, and high-quality food on the table. I am proud to work with Senator Marshall on the EATS Act to ensure farmers can continue to feed the nation and protect interstate commerce,” said Hinson.
|Kansas Livestock Association President Shawn Tiffany said, “After the recent Supreme Court decision in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, Congress must act pursuant to its enumerated constitutional authority to ensure commerce between states involving agricultural products can continue uninterrupted. Beef, dairy, and pork producers in Kansas should not be forced to accommodate a patchwork of radical, unscientific state and local standards of production.”
“The fractured opinion issued by the Supreme Court in NPPC v. Ross creates a slippery slope that puts our successful interstate economy at risk, by putting complete control in the hands of our largest states. NCBA supports the EATS Act as a tool to give impacted farmers and ranchers relief from state standards that create new costs and regulatory burden,” said Mary-Thomas Hart, chief counsel of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
“We appreciate the senators for working constructively to find a legislative solution to the challenges presented by California Proposition 12. Proposition 12 will have a significant impact on pork producers and consumers across the country,” said Bryan Humphries, CEO of National Pork Producers Council.
“We are grateful lawmakers are seeking ways to ensure grocery store shelves and meat cases across the country do not go bare, and that farmers and ranchers have open access to reach all American consumers,” said Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall.
Kansas Corn Growers Association CEO Josh Roe said, “Kansas Corn advocates for free trade and elimination of trade barriers around the world, and this act would make sure we don’t encounter trade issues for our ag products within the boundaries of our own country. The EATS Act protects agricultural producers by prohibiting state and local regulations that could create trade barriers for U.S. ag products.”
Agricultural Retailers Association President and CEO Daren Coppock said, “As agricultural producers work to feed and fuel a growing population, they need every tool at their discretion and freedom to choose all allowable mechanisms. ARA is pleased to lend support to the EATS Act and applaud its introduction.”
Ag & Politics