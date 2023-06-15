Marshall to introduce bill to address Prop 12 today

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.The Supreme Court recently upheld Proposition 12, which passed by a wide margin. The National Pork Producers Council, the American Farm Bureau Federation and other groups had challenged it in the courts.Marshall’s bill, called the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act, “preserves the right of states and local units of government to regulate agriculture within their jurisdiction, free from interference from other jurisdictions,” his office said in a news release. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, will introduce a companion measure in the House at a later date, Marshall’s office added.

Marshall’s co-sponsors are Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa, John Cornyn of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Ted Budd of Iowa.

“The United States is constantly faced with non-tariff trade barriers from protectionist countries, hurting American agriculture’s access to new markets. The last thing we need is a big state like California imposing its will on ag-heavy states like Kansas with regulations that will also restrict our ability to trade among the states,” said Marshall. “This is a matter of state’s rights. If California wants to regulate agriculture in its own state, that’s fine, but California’s rules should not apply to Kansas, whose legislatures never approved of these regulations.”

Marshall introduced a similar bill in 2021 titled the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act. In addition to changing the title, the new bill preserves a state’s right to regulate the pre-harvest production of agricultural production within its own borders.

Marshall’s co-sponsors and a range of agricultural groups have all issued supporting statements, while opponents of the measure are already mounting campaigns charging that its prospects for passage are dim and that, even if it becomes law, food companies and retailers are already demanding that producers adopt improved living conditions for animals.