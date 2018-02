Marshmallow-Popcorn Treats | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

10-oz. mini marshmallows

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

10 c. salt-and-oil-free popped popcorn

1 oz. bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped.

Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.

Line with parchment paper, allowing paper to extend over edges of pan; coat paper with cooking spray.

Combine marshmallows, butter and salt in a Dutch oven over medium heat.

Cook mixture until melted and smooth, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat.

Stir in popcorn.

Transfer to pan, pressing with parchment paper coated with cooking spray.

Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl.

Microwave at high for 1 minute; stir until smooth.

Drizzle chocolate over popcorn mixture.

Refrigerate 5 minutes.