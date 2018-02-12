Martha Washington Candy | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 c. sugar

1 c. water

2 tsp. butter

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar

1 tsp. vanilla

Mix the sugar, cream of tartar and water.

Cook until in boils, but do not stir.

After it breaks in cold water, cool and add butter.

When it is cold enough, beat until it crystalizes.

Knead and form into balls.

You may add chopped nuts or raisins.