Masks required indoors at NWSS but no proof of vaccination needed

The Health Department in Denver extended an indoor mask mandate until Feb. 3. The mandate will apply to indoor spaces of the National Western Stock Show, mainly the rodeo arena and horse show arena, and will be lightly monitored. This does not apply to any of our outdoor areas, where around 60% of our show occurs. Recently Gov. Jared Polis declared the “Covid-19 emergency over.” As a result, the NWSS will not be requiring any proof of vaccination for exhibitors, guests, members or staff.

Denver restaurants and hotels remain open and ready to serve our valued livestock exhibitors as we celebrate the grand opening of the new Yards and Stockyards Event Center this January. All pens are set with six power outlets in each pen and tempered water in the wash racks. Our staff and volunteers along with our board of directors have been working diligently to deliver a vastly improved experience and continue the tradition that makes Denver the most unique livestock show in the world.

In a previous communication to our exhibitors and breed associations, we promised that if a mandate was put in place that might change your reasons to travel to Denver, you would have the option to request a refund of entry fees. National Western leadership lives by the Code of the West, and our word is our bond. Those that choose not to attend this January and would like a refund, should complete the form at https://nationalwestern.com/exhibitor-refund-request/ by Dec. 31 so we may reassign stalls and pens. We certainly hope you will stay with us and celebrate the new facilities and yards. Please remember, the mandates of the health department are out of the control of our show.

We are excited to launch the 116th National Western Stock Show with grand opening celebrations, the newly constructed historic Yards, and the long-standing traditions of NWSS we all know and love.

Happy New Year and see you soon at the National Western.