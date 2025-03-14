Mason Angus & SimAngus Bull & Heifer Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 03/01/2025
- Location: Broken Bow Livestock – Broken Bow, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Matt Printz
- Sales Manager: Rance Long
- Averages:
21 Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $6,964
22 Yearling SimAngus Bulls Averaged $6,023
14 Open Angus Heifers Averaged $3,589
19 Open SimAngus Heifers Averaged $3,263
Top Bulls:
Lot 5 – $32,000. Mason Magnum 2407. 1/15/24; Sire: Sitz Domain 12371; MGS: Poss Rawhide. Sold to Miller Angus of Cody, Neb.
Lot 50 – $11,000. LSS Mastery 7M4. 2/6/24; Sire: JC Mr Five Star 532G; MGS: Hook’s Yellowstone 97Y. Sold to private buyer of Nebraska.
- Comments:
Tim Mason and family welcomed everyone to their annual bull and heifer sale in Broken Bow Neb. on March 1. It was a warm spring outside, and the bidding was hot in the barn. The Angus and SimAngus bulls in the offering were stout, functional, and will ad quality to any program. Congratulations to the Mason family on a great sale.
