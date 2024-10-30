Matsushima story bound for students in expanded program

Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom will be bringing the story of Dr. John Matsushima to classrooms this spring. Written by The Fence Post magazine’s Rachel Gabel and illustrated by Liz Banman Munsterteiger, Cattle, Corn, and Courage: The Story of Dr. John Matsushima is based on years of research and illustrated beautifully with an eye for history.

A spread from Cattle, Corn, and Courage: The Story of Dr. John Matsushima. Illustration by Liz Banman Munsterteiger Screenshot-2024-10-30-140700

Matsushima, who will be 104 on Christmas Eve, is the son of Japanese immigrants who developed an interest in cattle nutrition at an early age. He attended what is now Colorado State University during World War II, overcoming bigotry through courage and camaraderie with his livestock judging teammates and coach. He earned advanced degrees and eventually returned to Colorado. His creation of the process to steam flake corn and concept for the feed truck are profoundly important to the cattle feeding industry, though the two are among hundreds of valuable studies.

A spread from Cattle, Corn, and Courage: The Story of Dr. John Matsushima. Illustration by Liz Banman Munsterteiger Screenshot-2024-10-30-140755

The 2025 literacy project anticipates reaching 50,000 prekindergarten through 12th grade students and their teachers, doubling the reach of the 2024 project. The read aloud program includes the book and associated activities and information about agriculture that tie directly to curriculum.

Each elementary class that signs up will receive a free kit that includes the children’s book “Cattle, Corn, and Courage,” beef sticks for a nutritious tasting experience, educational resources on agriculture, and interactive activities designed to enhance understanding and foster a love for reading.

A spread from Cattle, Corn, and Courage: The Story of Dr. John Matsushima. Illustration by Liz Banman Munsterteiger Screenshot-2024-10-30-140625

Gabel and Western Ag Network are producing a 5 to 7-minute video featuring Matsushima and some of his former students who have gone on to become legends in the cattle feeding industry. There will also be a Spanish translation of the book available electronically.

Due to the popularity of this program, from educators and those within the agriculture community, project scope was expanded to provide a middle/high school class kit targeted to agriculture education students and FFA members. This free secondary-level kit features a magazine titled Grounded, published in partnership with The Fence Post magazine, focused on agriculture careers in Colorado and will include additional stories on Dr. Matsushima and his global impact tailored for older students. There will also be a longer documentary-style video, also produced by Western Ag Network, available for use within the industry and for older students.

Bill Hammerich and Dr. Matsushima with Matsushima’s most recent book during filming at Colorado State University. Photo by Liz Banman Munsterteiger 3E8A9509-1

Portions of both videos were recorded at Colorado State University, Magnum Feeders and McEndaffer Feedyard. In addition to Dr. Matsushima, the videos include former Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Don Brown; past Colorado Livestock Association President Kenny Rogers; Luke Lind of Five Rivers Cattle Feeding; Randy Blach, CEO of Cattle Fax; Steve Gabel of Magnum Feeders; Don Thorn of CSU; Zach Riley, Colorado Livestock Association; Bill Hammerich, past executive of CLA; Brett McEndaffer and Britty Pratt of McEndaffer Feedyard; and Dr. Keith Belk of CSU.

Cattle at the bunk during filming at Magnum Feeders in Wiggins, Colo. Photo by Liz Banman Munsterteiger 3E8A0717-1

The first book Gabel wrote for the program in 2021, Still Good: The Faces of Family Agriculture, reached 2,560 students in 144 classes. In 2022, The Sweetest Treat about Palisade peaches reached 9,458 students in 510 classes. In 2023, The Woolly Way: Papou and the Story of Lantern Ridge reached 10,145 students in 505 classes. In 2024, Rachel Allnut’s Seed, Sprout, Spice: All About Pueblo Chiles saw a 113% increase with 23,309 students in 1,130 classes.

Cattle, Corn, and Courage may be ordered in bulk by groups interested in using it for their own educational purposes by contacting Jennifer Scharpe at jennifer@coagclassroom.org by Nov. 4. Individual and small pre-orders are available through Gabel at Rachelgabel.com. A November shipping date is anticipated for pre-orders and full classroom packets will be distributed in the spring. To advertise in Grounded, the agriculture careers magazine created for potential future employees and business owners who are now secondary and post-secondary students, please contact your The Fence Post magazine advertising manager.

A pen rider headed for a quick break during filming at Magnum Feeders in Wiggins, Colo. Photo by Liz Banman Munsterteiger 3E8A0809-1

Sponsors of the 2025 Agriculture in the Classroom project include: Colorado Beef Council, Western Ag Network, Colorado Corn Promotion Council, Colorado Farm Show, Beef Sticks for Backpacks, The Fence Post, Bank of Colorado, Magnum Feedlot, Logan County Cattle Women, Pioneer-Corteva, McEndaffer Feedyard, Colorado Livestock Association, Dr. Temple Grandin, National Western Stock Show, Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, CattleFax, Colorado FFA Foundation, and Premier Farm Credit in addition to individual sponsors and donors.