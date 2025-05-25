May Kiyota: A story of growth and beauty

May Kiyota at her home. Photo by Rachel Gabel.

Mayrene Kiyota’s kitchen walls are covered in cards and photos. The bare wood of the doorway is, rather than photos, covered in neatly measured and labeled growth charts of her children and grandchildren. She lives across from her family’s Kiyota Greenhouse near Fort Lupton, Colo., her planters overflowing with yellow pansies and her love of the Denver Broncos on display in the picture window.

The walls of May Kiyota’s home tell the story of her love of her family. Photo by Rachel Gabel IMG_4025

Unosuke Kiyota, a first-generation farmer, was born in Yamaguchi, Japan, and married Tomi (Kobayashi) Kiyota. Unisuke came first to Hawaii in 1897 to work in the pineapple fields. He later worked in Wyoming on the railroad before they settled in Ione, Colo., in 1916. The couple purchased the current farm ground in 1931 for $8,000. Their eldest child, Johnny, signed the loan papers as he was the only one who spoke English. He was 15 at the time.

The Matsushima family, she said, and the Nishimoto families followed, and the three families remain neighbors today. Of the senior members of the three families, Dr. John Matsushima, 104, and May are still living. May will celebrate her 93rd birthday on May 25.

May Iwata Kiyota grew up in Morrill, Neb., as one of 11 children. She was the youngest of the girls, with two younger brothers. Her mother, Aiko, began teaching second grade, including English, in Japan when she was just 16. Aiko was a picture bride and came to the U.S. to marry the man selected by her parents. She was 19 when she arrived in Seattle and married Mataichi Iwata. The couple traveled by train back to Nebraska, making the last leg of the trip by horse-drawn buggy. In 1924, the Iwatas bought their farm in Morrill.

The Iwata family, 1938, Morrill, Neb. Courtesy photo. Screenshot-2025-05-20-124839

May said her mother learned to cook hearty meals for the harvest workers from the neighbors, who were primarily of Volga German descent.

When May and her siblings were born, Aiko insisted they all learn English rather than Japanese. Despite this insistence, Aiko learned to play the Japanese harp from her grandmother and continued to play throughout her life.

Her father, Mataichi, died in a farming accident when May was 4 years old. May lost her older sister to tuberculosis and said she recalled her mother was the only one who could enter the sod house where she was quarantined. Her sister died at 13. Another sister died as an infant. May said her brother, Frank, often accompanied their mother during meetings with bankers or to purchase farm equipment and supplies and often commented how poorly she was treated as a single mother, Japanese immigrant, and woman during that time. When the 1952 Immigration Act was passed, Aiko and several of her friends met in the evenings to study English and U.S. history, and she was proud to pass the citizenship exam and become an American citizen.

One of the reasons Iwata chose Nebraska was that it had no Alien Land Law that prohibited him from purchasing land. When WWII began, the family was still there. May said “they took our radio and our guns” and kept them in storage until the conclusion of the war. She said they were lucky enough to stay on their farm, unlike the many Japanese Americans who were interned at Amache. near Granada, Colo.

“Gov. [Ralph] Carr spared us, we didn’t have to go there,” she said. “Any of your family members who live in California, you bring them home and keep them on your farm and that’s what they got to do. Carr ran for president, and they thought that’s why he lost the election, because he stood up for us.”

A MOVE WEST

Her older siblings continued to farm until her mother sold and moved to Peckham, Colo., when May was in the ninth grade in 1946. The decision was made partly due to Gov. Carr’s declaration that Japanese Americans were welcome in Colorado. Water rights in Nebraska and the decreased profitability of the farm also contributed to the move. The children attended Peckham High School and then College High School in Greeley. May graduated from high school in 1950 and went on to earn her elementary education at the University of Northern Colorado.

“In those days, they had student teachers and a limit of 50 in a class,” she said. “I really enjoyed that. We had student teachers, and we were really fortunate because they changed each quarter or so.”

May’s graduation photo, 1950. Courtesy photo. Screenshot-2025-05-20-124826

May said she is still unsure who paid her college tuition, though she suspects it was her older sister Margaret. Margaret earned a degree from the University of Nebraska and worked at UNC as an assistant to a professor.

May began teaching second grade in Fort Lupton in 1954.

MARRIAGE

May said the Japanese community around Greeley hosted parties including box lunch parties, though roller skating parties were her favorite. It was at a roller skating party she met Henry (Hank) Kiyota.

May Kiyota at her home. Photo by Rachel Gabel IMG_4022

“We got acquainted and started dating,” she said. “I met him in August, and we were engaged in November. We were going to plan a wedding the following summer in June.”

Hank told her a June wedding wouldn’t work as he would be busy in the fields. She suggested April, during her spring break from teaching. That was planting time, he told her.

The couple wed on Dec. 27, 1954, at the Greeley Methodist Church. They honeymooned in Colorado Springs and returned to the farm.

Hank and May’s wedding in December of 1959. Courtesy photo. Screenshot-2025-05-20-124809

May’s husband Hank, who passed away in 2010, assumed that May’s farm background meant she would be an experienced tractor driver.

“I had three brothers,” she said. “I never drove the tractor. He didn’t know that, and he put me on the tractor to go spread the manure in the field. He said to go up and down (the field) but he didn’t tell me how to put (the spreader) in gear, so I went up and down and came back with a full load of manure.”

It was during that time that May learned Japanese, because her in-laws didn’t speak English. She said the large Kiyota family — Hank has nine siblings — welcomed her and for that she is grateful. Hank’s brother Johnny and his wife, Daisy had an old schoolhouse where they lived. They brought a trailerhouse into the yard and that is where Hank and May lived.

Unosuke Kiyota, who was born in Yamaguchi, Japan, and Tomi (Kobayashi) Kiyota pictured in 1966. Courtesy photo Kiyota 1

“Here we are living in this trailer house and we have water, a heater, and a bathroom and here’s my sister-in-law, digging a hole for her outdoor toilet,” she laughed. “I was living like a queen! I felt so bad!”

Johnny and Hank did the farming and grew cabbage, sugar beets, tomatoes, sweet corn and tomatoes to sell in Denver. Hank would deliver the produce to the market and one of the buyers told him he ought to begin raising flowers.

Flowers in one of the 30 Kiyota Greenhouse buildings today. Photo by Rachel Gabel IMG_4034

“We had no clue what to do growing flowers,” May said. “The first year was not very good.”

Pansies and petunias were the first flowers the family raised. They had no plastic containers at the time, so the flowers were grown in beds. When customers came, she said they would point to individual flowers they wanted May to dig up for them.

“It would take an hour for me to take care of one customer,” she laughed.

Her sister-in-law, Irene, married Deko (Chuck) Shibao, who was a carpenter. He began making wooden boxes to grow flowers in. She said the neighbors’ wives and children would all come help carry the wooden boxes of seedlings out to the cold frame buildings.

Kiyota Greenhouse ads from 1964 taped to May’s kitchen wall. Photo by Rachel Gabel IMG_4029

Johnny did most of the seeding, she said, and Hank delivered flowers to Denver for many years. However, she said no deliveries left until after Hank returned from his morning coffee in Fort Lupton, Colo.

Hank and May have two sons. Carl lives with his wife Kathy, son Lucas, and daughter Mia in California. Dale is married to Diane and they have a daughter, Lauren.

She is proud of her son, Dale, who learned the greenhouse business from Johnny and later earned a horticulture degree from CSU and later returned to the greenhouse . It was at CSU he became acquainted with John Matsushima, who she said took Dale under his wing.

Upon graduation, Dale’s horticulture professor told him not to return to the family business until he spent time working at other large greenhouses and learning the business. He worked for six years at other greenhouse operations, including Tagawa Gardens, before returning to Kiyota Greenhouse.

May Kiyota in her front yard in Fort Lupton in 2012. Courtesy photo Screenshot-2025-05-20-124859

The couple’s other son, Carl and his wife, Kathy, live in California. Johnny and Daisy’s son, Roger, works as the administrator and wholesale crew foreman. Their daughter, Susan, is the secretary/treasurer and works both on the retail and wholesale side. The fourth generation is now also involved in the greenhouse business.

Helping customers at the greenhouse remained May’s passion and she worked until she was 87 and the Covid outbreak precluded her from working. She said many of their employees worked for the Kiyota family for decades, one working until she was 88.

“I wanted to work one more year,” she laughed.