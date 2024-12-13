MAZON issues mixed response to NDAA bill

MAZON, a Jewish Response to Hunger, which fights to reduce hunger in the military, praised House passage of the National Defense Authorization Act because it raised military pay, but said it failed to include a provision that would make it easier for military families to gain access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

MAZON President and CEO Abby Leibman, said, “Our enlisted service members put everything on the line for our country, but many still struggle to put food on the table for themselves and their loved ones.”

“There is a food pantry operating on or near every military base in the U.S., but access to the benefits that provide hunger relief is out of reach for tens of thousands of military families,” Leibman said.

“This NDAA provides some relief to those struggling to make ends meet, but make no mistake — it clearly does not resolve the persistent problem of hunger among America’s military families,” Leibman said.

“We are gratified that service members will all see a long-overdue salary increase, as well as enhanced increases for junior-enlisted members, since we know that these members and their families are most likely to experience financial hardship and food insecurity. We are also pleased that the bill includes improvements to the Military Family Basic Needs Allowance, which MAZON helped design, and provisions to reduce spousal unemployment: a major contributor to the unique financial challenges facing military families.

“However, once again policymakers failed to address one of the persistent barriers to food support for many military families: their housing allowance counts against them when seeking assistance to meet their basic needs,” Leibman said.