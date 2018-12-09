McCarthy: Farm bill may come up next week

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listed the farm bill as one item that may come up next week in the House.

In his weekly schedule, McCarthy said that the House will come into session at noon Monday for morning hour, at 2 p.m. for legislative business and at 6:30 p.m. for votes.

The last votes of the week are expected no later than 3 p.m. Thursday, with no votes Friday.

McCarthy provided long lists of bills that may be considered on the suspension calendar throughout the week.

But he also listed "possible consideration of the Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 2, Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018," but did not give a day for its consideration.

Capitol Hill sources have told The Hagstrom Report that the bill is expected to be available for members of the conference committee to sign on Monday, but that the committee will not be called into a session. The source said that House rules do not require more than one meeting of the conference committee, and that meeting has been held.

Another source said that Senate consideration may "spill over" into the early part of the week of December 17, the last week that Congress is expected to be in session for the year.