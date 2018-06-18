McCarthy leaves farm bill out of schedule, notes immigration

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not include the farm bill in Friday's "Leader's Weekly Schedule" of legislation that may come up this week.

The house has passed a rule that would allow a revote by Friday on the farm bill that failed to pass the house in May. All Democrats opposed the bill, mostly over the changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and not enough Republicans voted for it to pass.

Members of the Republican Freedom Caucus demanded a vote on an immigration bill before consideration of the farm bill and some moderate Republicans also objected to the SNAP provisions.

Prospects for immigration legislation in the house remained murky on Sunday amidst confusion over President Donald Trump's position.

In the schedule, McCarthy listed bills that are likely to come up through Wednesday and then added: "Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Border Security and Immigration. Additional Legislative Items are Possible."

The House will assemble for legislative business at 2 p.m .on Tuesday, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. The House will be in session through Friday, with last votes expected no later than 3 p.m. that day.