McCarthy ousted as speaker, putting all legislation in doubt

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., will serve as acting speaker.

The Washington Post reported this evening that McCarthy said he will not run again for speaker.

There will be no more votes or floor action in the House tonight, the Post added.

Ahead of the vote, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said it was “now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican Civil War,” Axios reported.

Although it is not traditional for the minority party to vote for the speaker, some Republicans began to blame Democrats in part for McCarthy’s ouster.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said in a news release, “Today, House Democrats, in collusion with eight Republicans, pushed to oust a Republican speaker of the House who won a conference election to be the Republican nominee for speaker and has overwhelming support among his Republican colleagues and a record of delivering for the American people. This decision is particularly abhorrent given the conservative victories that have been achieved this year under Speaker McCarthy — including the largest spending cut in the history of our nation alongside the biggest reforms to America’s welfare system in two decades signed into law.”

Smith continued, “Make no mistake: This needless and selfish action will stall and set back efforts to hold President Biden accountable for his involvement in his family’s business dealings, to cut spending, or to deliver for working-class Americans. In fact, today’s actions actually empower those who want to increase spending and those who want to give a blank check to Ukraine.

“It is irrational that any House Republican would vote to push out Speaker McCarthy, who has done more than any Speaker of the House — Republican or Democrat — to give each and every member a voice at the table. Speaker McCarthy has led the House in achieving critical victories on behalf of the American people by empowering committees to do the legislative and oversight work that is needed, and by listening to all members about their concerns and priorities.”