McCarthy releases text of debt ceiling bill

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., recently released the text of the bill to raise the debt ceiling to cover U.S. obligations through Jan. 2, 2025, and began promoting it for passage. The bill is titled the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the committee will meet today at 2 p.m. to consider what Cole called an “emergency measure.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said that the House will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday to consider the bill. Scalise said he expects first votes at 3:30 p.m. and last votes by 8:30 p.m.

The 99-page bill includes changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beginning page 67.

There is also a provision that says, “The unobligated balances of amounts made available under the heading ‘Rural Development Programs — Rural Utilities Service —Distance Learning, Telemedicine, and Broadband Program’ in title I of division 8B of Public Law 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.

“A White House official told reporters in a call today that that the Republican House bill had “proposed to expand the SNAP work requirements to people age 50 to 55; currently, they go from 18 to 49. And then during the negotiations, Republican negotiators demanded another SNAP cut that would have restricted state flexibility to waive SNAP work requirements in areas with insufficient jobs.”

“The final agreement makes no changes to state waivers. It does, however, include the Republican proposal to phase in SNAP work requirements to people up to age 54. But at the president’s insistence, it also includes changes that will actually reduce the number of vulnerable people who are subject to SNAP work requirements. And these exemptions apply to all ages 18 to 54. So these exemptions are for people who are homeless and veterans, as well as foster youth.

“And I’ll point out that [Housing and Urban Development] Secretary [Marcia] Fudge noted today that the definition of homeless in the existing SNAP statute is broad. That includes housing instability.

“So, you know, if you factor in both the ’50 to 54′ change, but also the changes for veterans, for the homeless, and for foster youth, we expect that the number of people subject to SNAP work requirements will stay roughly the same under this agreement. And that’s even the case when the age change is fully phased in.

“I’ll also say that at the president’s insistence, the SNAP changes in this bill are temporary, sunsetting in 2030, which will give Congress an opportunity to reevaluate them.”

In an article published by The Wall Street Journal, McCarthy wrote, “All in all, the Fiscal Responsibility Act is truly worthy of the American people.”

“It does what is responsible for our children, what is possible in divided government, and what is required by our principles and promises. Only because of Republicans’ resolve did we achieve this transformative change to how Washington operates. We are 141 days into this Republican majority, and we’re only getting started.”