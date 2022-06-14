McCarthy, Thompson to Biden: Deregulation key to help agriculture

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, led a group of House Republicans to call on President Biden today “to reverse overly burdensome regulations and policy barriers to U.S. agriculture production that have caused needless uncertainty for farmers, ranchers, and working families.”

In a letter, the Republicans outlined administrative actions they said would immediately provide real, near-term solutions to address the ongoing crises facing American producers, including:

▪ “Addressing farm input costs.

▪ Halting changes to Waters of the United States.

▪ Ensuring the Environmental Protection Agency refocuses on sound science.

▪ Ending onerous climate rules.”