McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch Annual Spring Bull Sale
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 04/14/2022
Location: Torrington Livestock Market, Torrington, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemous
Averages
38 Angus Bulls Averaged $5171
46 Hereford Bulls Averaged $3853
84 Total Bulls Averaged $4450
Sale Highlights
Lot 1 at $15,000, MC ENHANCE H31 DTM, 8/18/21, SYDGEN ENHANCE x KCF BENNETT ABSOLUTE, Sold to Larson Farms & Feeding-Gill, Colorado
Lot 4 at $12,000, MC ENHANCE H44 DTM, 8/27/20, SYDGEN ENHANCE x KCF BENNETT ABSOLUTE, Sold to Bill Mills-Casper, Wyoming
Lot 2 at $9500, MC MAGNITUDE H41 DTM, 8/24/20, MEAD MAGNITUDE x CHERRY CREEK C344M, Sold to Jack Larson-Gill, Colorado
Lot 6 at $9000, MC MAGNITUDE H33 DTM, 8/19/20, MEAD MAGNITUDE x GAR PROPHET, Sold to Brett Kaufaman-Torrington, Wyoming
Lot 13 at $6500, MC ACCLAIM 219H, 9/5/20, KCF BENNETT ACCLAIM C442 x MSU TCF REVOLUTION 4R, Sold to Bob Norman-Broadwater, Nebraska
Lot 15 at $6000, MC CUDA 214H, 8/29/20, BEHM 100W CUDA 504C x NJW 98B 10W MARTY 7D, Sold to Mary Evelyn J. Krejci-Lance Creek, Wyoming
Comments
McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch hosted their Annual Spring Bull Sale April 14, 2022, at Torrington Livestock Market in Torrington, Wyo. The McClun family, now five generations deep, has been raising and selling bulls for 48 years now and their philosophy is simple, provide their customers with great service, do business on a handshake. Congratulations on a great sale!
