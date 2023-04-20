 McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch Spring Bull Sale | TheFencePost.com
McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch Spring Bull Sale

Kody McClun, Jeff McClun and Jim McClun on the block and in the ring.
SaleReport1-RFP-042423
  • TFP Rep: Brady Williams, Jake St. Amant

  • Date of Sale: 04/13/2023
  • Location: Torrington Livestock Market, Torrington, Wyo.
  • Auctioneer: Lex Madden
  • Averages
    Sale Averages:
    31 Older Angus Bulls Avg. $7,370
    20 Yrlg. Angus Bulls Avg. $5,350
    51 Total Angus Bulls Avg. $ 6,578
    46 Hereford Bulls Avg. $4,168

    Top Bulls:

    Lot 12 Mc Easy Answer K102 DTM BD: 03/30/22 Sired By Mc Easy Answer 24E Sold for $19,500 to Mills Cattle CO. – Casper, Wyo.

    Lot 9 Mc Summation 96K BD: 03/04/22 Sired by K C F Bennett Summation Sold for $19,000 to Mills Cattle Co. – Casper, Wyo.

    Lot 1 Mc Magnitude J44 DTM BD: 08/26/21 Sired by Mead Magnitude Sold for $12,500 to Bed Tick Ranch – Douglas, Wyo. 

    Lot 2 Mc Iconic J48 DTM BD: 08/29/21 Sired by DB Iconic G95 Sold for $12,500 to Mills Cattle Co. – Casper, Wyo.
  • Comments:
    A spring morning in Torrington set the stage for McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch Spring Bull Sale. The sale offering from the Angus to the Hereford bulls certainly took center stage and had quality from each breed offering.
