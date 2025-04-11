McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch Spring Sale
- TFP Rep: Jaramie McLean
- Date of Sale: 04/10/2025
- Location: Torrington Livestock Market, Torrington, Wyo.
- Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemus
- Averages:
Three 2-year-old Angus bulls: $6,000
Nine 19-month-old Angus bulls: $6,389
25 yearling Angus bulls: $6,110
15 yearling Angus replacement heifers: $3,097
Three 2-year-old Hereford bulls: $6,833
Thirteen 18-month-old Hereford bulls: $5,904
20 yearling Hereford bulls: $5,238
10 yearling Hereford replacement heifers: $3,440
Highlights:
18 Month Angus Bulls:
Lot 10 sold for $8,500 to Sturgeon Ranch, Garrett, Wyo.; MC Exponential L34 DTM; 8/24/23; Reg: 21164033; Sire: K C F Bennett Exponential; Dam: MCC Full Force 8348
Lot 12 sold for $8,500 to John Watson, Guernsey, Wyo.; MC Dynamic L47 DTM; 8/31/23; Reg: 21164031; Sire: B A R Dynamic; Dam: Cherry Crk Patricia C 24
Yearling Angus Bulls:
Lot 5 sold for $8,000 to Berry Family Trust, Torrington, Wyo.; MC Architect M9 DTM; 1/28/24; Reg: 21164028; Sire: S Architect 9501; Dam: Cherry CRK Barabra 110 C19
Lot 63 wold for $8,000 to Joe Esquibel, Las Cruces, N.M.; MC Architect 119M; 3/18/24; Reg: 21173811; Sire: S Architect 9501; Dam: MC Fame 150G
Yearling Angus Replacement Heifer:
Lot 92 sold for $5,000 to Tyler McClun, Veteran, Wyo.; MC Khloe 17M; 1/11/24; Reg: 21173765; Sire: B A R Dynamic; Dam: MC Khloe 93K
18 Month old Hereford Bulls:
Lot 36 sold for $9,000 to Shawn Hunter, Hemingford, Neb.; MC Resolve 222L; 9/6/23; Reg: 44617756; Sire: KCF Bennett Resolve G595; Dam: MC Barbie 136B
Yearling Hereford Bulls:
Lot 25 sold for $8,500 to Joe Skavdahl, Mitchell, Neb.; MC Trademark 48M; 1/27/24; Reg: 44618323; Sire: Innisfail Trademark 1939 ET; Dam: MC Bambi 22G
Lot 67 sold for $8,500 to Rich Anstey, Cumberland, Iowa; MC Generator 61M; 1/30/24; Reg: 44618331; Sire: EXR Generator 0333 ET; Dam: MC Jean Marie 56J
Yearling Hereford Replacement Heifer:
Lot 113 sold for $5,500 to Katie Olson, Havre, Mont.; MC Marie 106M; 3/14/24; Reg: 44620072; Sire: Innisfail Trademark 1939 ET; Dam: MC Marie Encore 110F
- Comments:
Long, thick, deep bodied bulls is what you got when you went to the McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch Spring Sale. The McClun’s brought a great set of bulls in for this year’s spring sale. They have worked diligently to bring the best genetics to their program that will work for their customers as well. Congratulations on a great sale.