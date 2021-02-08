TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 01/29/2021

Location: Dix, NE

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

McConnell Angus Annual Bull Sale was held Jan. 29 in Dix, Neb. Photo by Drew Feller



Averages

186 Angus Bulls average $5,729

13 Open Heifers average $2.018

38 Bred Heifers average $2,477

12 Spring Pairs average $4,077

Comments

Top Bulls:

Lot 25 at $23,000 was McConnell Bomber 0619, DOB: 01/14/20; SIRE: Casino Bomber N33; MGS: HA Cowboy Up 5405. He sold to Beaman’s X6 Ranch of Colorado.

Lot 1 at $22,000 was McConnell Logo 974, DOB: 08/29/19; SIRE: Sitz Logo 12964; MGS: SAV International 2020. He sold to Mike McGinn of Wyoming.

Lot 6 at $22,000 was McConnell Charm 968, DOB: 08/06/20: SIRE: BUBS Southern Charm AA31; MGS: PA Full Power 1208. He sold to Mike McGinn of Wyoming.

Lot 5 at $19,000 was McConnell Charm 9470, DOB: 08/14/19: SIRE: BUBS Southern Charm AA31; MGS: Mohnen South Dakota 402. He sold to Johnson Mesa Angus of New Mexico.

Top Bred Cow:

Lot 268 at $12,000 was SAV Madame Pride 5000, DOB: 01/01/05; SIRE: SAV 8180 Traveler 004; MGS: SAF Bando 5175. He sold Johnson Livestock of SK, CN.