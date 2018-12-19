McConnell bill would fund USDA through Feb. 8

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., today introduced a stopgap spending bill that would fund – until Feb. 8 – departments that would lose funding Friday.

The Agriculture Department is one of the agencies that would be covered, since the law providing funding for it and other agencies that make up one fourth of the federal government expires Friday.

The other departments and agencies covered include Transportation, Justice, Commerce, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Treasury, Housing and Urban Development and the Internal Revenue Service.