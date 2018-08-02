McConnell emphasizes importance of hemp in farm bill

In a statement noting that he has appointed himself as a member of the farm bill conference committee, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., emphasized how much he cares about the hemp provisions in the bill.

"I have proudly served on the ariculture committee since my first day in the Senate and know exactly how important this legislation is to agricultural communities across Kentucky," McConnell said.

"So as majority leader, I put myself on the conference, and we're ready to get to work to ensure the future of American agriculture. I will advocate for Kentucky's multi-billion-dollar agriculture industry that supports thousands of good jobs and families in nearly every corner of the commonwealth.

"Additionally, I will strongly advocate to legalize industrial hemp. I'm optimistic that my Hemp Farming Act, which I secured in the Senate bill, will be included in the final bill sent to the president for his signature. I am also glad to have the support of Congressman (James) Comer (R-Ky.) on the conference for legalizing industrial hemp."

McConnell noted that his hemp farming provision in the Senate farm bill would:

Legalize hemp as an agricultural commodity by removing it from the federal list of controlled substances;

Recommended Stories For You

Give states the opportunity to become the primary regulators of hemp production;

Allow hemp researchers to apply for competitive federal grants from the Agriculture Department; and

Make hemp farmers eligible to apply for crop insurance.

McConnell also noted that the bill would help farmers in a time of low commodity prices and heightened market uncertainty and "focuses on expanding rural broadband and water infrastructure and continuing the fight against the opioid epidemic, which is devastating rural America."