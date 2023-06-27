McConnell: New farm bill money hard to find: Boozman ‘committed’ to resources

Appearing at a news conference in conjunction with a farm bill listening session today at the University of Kentucky, from left: College of Food and Agriculture Dean Nancy Cox; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McComnell, R-Ky.; Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.; and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Photo courtesy University of Kentucky video

At a joint news conference today in Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said “new spending” for the farm bill “will be hard to come by,” while Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said he is committed to getting “all of the resources we can” for the bill.

McConnell and Boozman held the news conference with Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and University of Kentucky College of Food and Agriculture Dean Nancy Cox after all four participated in a closed-press roundtable with Kentucky farm leaders.

Asked how the next farm bill will be different from the last one, McConnell said Boozman was in a better position to answer that question, but he hopes “whatever changes are made will be beneficial to Kentucky.”

The agreement on the debt ceiling means “additional spending in this farm bill is unlikely,” McConnell added.

Boozman noted that the primary purpose of the event held at the University of Kentucky was to listen to the state’s producers, but no one said what the Kentucky farmers had asked for in the session.

He repeated a point he has made frequently that the world is different than when the last farm bill was written in 2018, because interest rates, inflation and input costs are high.

Boozman noted that commodity prices are somewhat higher, but said it is vital to have the risk management tools in place so that U.S. farmers can feed the country and the rest of the world. He pointed out the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on humans, and said he is “very concerned about animal pandemics” because of avian influenza and the impact of swine flu on China.

He also said the impact of the war in Ukraine has highlighted the importance of U.S. agricultural production in feeding the rest of the world.

McConnell also said the highest priority of “the free world” should be to help the Ukrainians win the war with Russia. To critics of spending on that war, McConnell said it represents only 0.2% of U.S. gross national product and that most of that money is spent in the United States.

He added that it is impossible to predict the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boozman said both the House and the Senate are in the process of writing farm bills and that he believes “at the end of the day we will come up with a product we can be proud of.”

Quarles said he hopes the farm bill passes this year.

Asked about research groups asking for more money for public research, Dean Cox acknowledged “we have been outpaced by China,” but “we have a lot of opportunity.”

Cox noted that the university had broken ground for a new Agriculture Department research facility.

“We need to stay ahead,” Cox added. “Our research universities are in pretty good shape.”

McConnell declined to comment on whether he will run for re-election in 2026.