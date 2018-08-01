McConnell sets farm bill conferee ratio, names to come today

There will be five Republicans and four Democrats named to the Senate conference committee on the farm bill, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told The Hagstrom Report late Tuesday.

The names of the conferees will be released today.

They may be be in order of seniority. That would mean the Republicans would be Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., Sen.John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

The Democrats would be Senate Agriculture ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

It would mean that neither Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, nor Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who have differences with Roberts over the bill, would be among the conferees.