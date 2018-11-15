McConnell talks farm bill with Trump: Will finish this year

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he discussed the farm bill — among other items — with President Donald Trump today and that he is determined to finish the bill this year.

"We had a good discussion about funding the government and the other sort of year-end items," McConnell said in leader remarks after he returned from the White House.

"We're optimistic we're going to be able to get that done and get the farm bill done and move on towards the conclusion of the session.

"We talked about border security and how to resolve all of this. We're optimistic we have a way forward.

"We will finish the farm bill before the end of the year."

McConnell had told reporters Wednesday that the farm bill is one of two items that "absolutely have to be accomplished" by year's end.

Recommended Stories For You

In a statement, Hogan Gidley, a White House deputy press secretary said, "The president met with Senate Majority Leader McConnell and Sens. (Richard) Shelby (R-Ala.) and (John) Thune (R-S.D.) in the Oval Office to discuss the lame duck agenda, including the farm bill, government appropriations — including border security — disaster relief funding, nominations, and prison reform."

Shelby chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee. Thune has been elected as the next Senate majority whip.

There were no signs today that the chairs and ranking members of the Senate and House agriculture committees have reached agreement on a conference report on the farm bills that the House and Senate passed earlier in the year.