McConnell to delay USMCA vote until after impeachment vote

Even if the House, as expected, approves the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade this year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said late Tuesday that he will delay the Senate vote on it until after the Senate holds the expected impeachment trial on President Donald Trump.

“We will not be doing USMCA in the Senate between now and next week,” McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday, USA Today reported.

“That will happen, in all likelihood, right after the trial is finished in the Senate.”

Democrats were immediately critical of the decision. Deputy Communications Director for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,D-Calif., said that it was “total nonsense” McConnell couldn’t take up the USMCA before the year’s end.

Earlier Tuesday, Pelosi announced both impeachment articles on Trump and an agreement with the White House on USMCA.