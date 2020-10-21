McConnell warns White House about COVID-19 aid deal as negotiations continue

Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., warned the White House not to make a coronavirus aid deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., The Washington Post reported late Tuesday.

Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues late Tuesday that she and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had made progress on finding “common ground” and she told Bloomberg TV that “I am optimistic because I do think we have a shared value, not many, but a shared value that, finally, they want to crush the virus.”

The Senate voted Tuesday on a bill to provide more money for the Paycheck Protection Program, but the bill failed to garner the 60 votes needed to advance. The vote was 57 to 40.

A spokesperson for Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said Hoeven expects the Senate to vote today on a targeted relief package that includes $20 billion for agriculture as well as support for small businesses, unemployment insurance, schools and health care needs including testing for COVID-19.