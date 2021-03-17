McGowan and Seiler win #10.5 for $70K

GUTHRIE, Okla. — In just its second year as part of Wrangler BFI Week presented by Yeti, the 130-team #10.5 Over 40 roping on March 16 paid a couple of grandfathers a healthy $70,000 cash plus saddles, buckles, and a host of other prizes.

The team of Darwin McGowan and Scott Seiler made a business-like run of 8.86 seconds on a good steer at the fourth callback position and watched as the top three callbacks missed.

“We’ve never won a dime together!” marveled Seiler, a peanut farmer and 6 heeler from Ocala, Fla., who met McGowan through Jerry Bailey. He and Bailey also placed in the short round of the #11.5 Businessman’s Roping for $3,500.

McGowan and Seiler’s final steer was on the slower end but had small cow-like horns which McGowan admitted were “a little spooky.” Their win was the richest-ever team roping payoff for Seiler, who has never practiced with McGowan of Bethany, Okla., but does rope with him a bit in Arizona, where McGowan has spent the past seven or eight winters.

“He’s pretty easy and relaxed,” Seiler said of his elder partner. “Nothing shakes him.”

McGowan, 71, is a pipeline inspector who recently survived a bout with Covid-19. He’s no stranger to big wins, having clinched the #11.5 victory in Reno back in 2012.

“Even in Reno, I never got too revved up,” said the consummate joker. “I’m old. Sometimes I wish I got a little more nervous. But I won that roping in Reno with a really good friend and now to have won this with Scott is special. My goal was not to catch any around the neck and I did it twice today and he caught both of them anyway.”

Seiler’s goal is to lure McGowan to Florida for a week or two next winter.

Complete Results from the Cactus #10.5 Over 40 on March 16:

First Round: 1. Lonnie Cox and Justin Crist, 7.76 seconds, $3,500; 2. Mark Collins and Randy McEntire, 7.80, $3,000; 3. Jeremy Olsen and Alan Chappell, 7.85, $2,500; Second Round: Mike Shaw and David Ferrell, 6.63 seconds, $3,500; 2. Brad Lands and Robert Dean, 7.75, $3,000; 3. Steve Taylor and Russell Hild, 7.83, $2,500; Short Round: 1. Bill Farmer and Todd Mathews, 7.24 seconds, $3,500; 2. Criquett Scott and Blane Chapman, 8.06, $3,000; 3. Darwin McGowan and Scott Seiler, 8.86, $2,500; Average: 1. Darwin McGowan and Scott Seiler, 44.46 seconds on four steers, $70,000; 2. Tammy Ellerman and Jim Matlack, 45.64, $48,500; 3. Bret Carlson and Travis Klingeman, 46.85, $36,000; 4. Bill Farmer and Todd Mathews, 48.17, $25,250; 5. Tracey Cearley and Trey Shivers, 52.36, $19,000; 6. Arnold Felts and Goose Cummings, 52.54, $12.500; 7. Bret Steele and Kyle Murdoch, 53.47, $8,000; 8. Criquett Scott and Blane Chapman, 55.06, $8,000; 9. Coby LittleSoldier and Darren Duvall, 58.17, $6,000; 10. G.R. Carter Jr. and Trenton Tucker, 60.38, $6,000; 11. MaryAnn Brown and Kenny Brown, 63.20, $5,000; 12. Tommy Anderson and Jason Grimm, 32.60 seconds on three steers, $5,000.