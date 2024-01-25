McKalip: High US incomes responsible for ag trade deficit

PHOENIX – The strong U.S. economy and high U.S. incomes are the reason the value of food and beverage imports to the United States exceed exports, Doug McKalip, chief agricultural negotiator in the Biden administration, said at the International Dairy Foods Association’s Dairy Forum here on Wednesday.

“U.S. consumers have had a high level of disposable dollars” that they have spent “experimenting” with distilled spirits, tropical fruits and coffee products that are not produced in the United States, McKalip told the nation’s dairy processors who have been assembled here this week for their annual meeting.

The strong U.S. dollar that results from a strong U.S. economy creates “a tailwind for exports,” and it’s likely that in 2024 U.S. food and beverage imports will again eclipse exports even though U.S. farm exports have set records, he said.

Agricultural trade lobbyists have said that the Biden administration should ask Congress to pass Trade Promotion Authority so that Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in whose office McKalip works, could pursue new trade agreements to reduce tariffs, but the administration has shown no interest in pursuing Trade Promotion Authority.

McKalip pointed out that free trade agreements can take six or seven years to negotiate and said the Biden administration is focused on “changes that come into effect right away.”

He noted that India agreed to reduce tariffs on a range of U.S. agricultural products in 2023 and said USTR continues to negotiate with India on certain animal and plant sanitary trade barriers.

All together he said, in 2023, countries dropped a dozen tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, and more than 30 countries removed barriers to trade.

But McKalip also acknowledged that U.S. farm exports are concentrated in a few row crops and that only four or five countries make up 60% of the export market.

He pointed out that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently authorized the use of $1.2 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation for trade promotion activities. McKalip noted that Vilsack met with the Chinese agriculture minister when he visited Washington last week and that they discussed “keeping trade moving despite China’s economic woes” and resolving issues related to Chinese registration certificates.

McKalip said USTR is “deep in the throes” of negotiations with Mexico about its policies on biotechnology under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade. He also acknowledged that the United States lost a case over Canada’s dairy policies under USMCA but said the Biden administration “will not rest” until U.S. dairy farmers get the kind of market access they expected when the USMCA was signed.

McKalip said the current attempts by Houthi rebels to stop shipping in the Red Sea and Russia’s blowing up grain terminals in Ukraine only prove the importance of trade in the world today. U.S. special forces have been trying to keep the shipping lanes open and several U.S. soldiers have lost their lives, he pointed out.