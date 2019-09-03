McKinney on trade mission in Canada this week

Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney is leading a trade mission to Toronto and Montreal Canada today through Friday, USDA announced.

McKinney will be accompanied by 41 U.S. agribusinesses and associations looking to expand sales in Canada, which is the top U.S. agricultural export market, USDA said.

“With the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement poised for passage, this is a great time for U.S. agricultural exporters to be shoring up ties with our neighbors to the north,” McKinney said. “Our two nations already enjoy the world’s largest bilateral agricultural trade relationship, with almost $120 million worth of food and farm products crossing the border every day. The USMCA will make this good relationship even better, and we’re looking forward to meeting with current and potential customers in Toronto and Montreal to explore new and expanded business opportunities.”

McKinney will be joined by Maine Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Amanda Beal; Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring; and officials from the Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin departments of agriculture.