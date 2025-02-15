McLean to serve The Fence Post and Tri-State Livestock News in Montana, Wyoming region

McLean

McLean-RFP-021724

Tri-State Livestock News and The Fence Post look forward to working closely with new hire, Jaramie McLean.

McLean was raised on a ranch operation in eastern Montana, and has established roots in Baker, Mont., with his wife, Shelbey, and their young son, Riley.

The new Montana-Wyoming field representative said his region is a perfect fit for him, having grown up in Miles City, Mont., and attending college in Laramie at the University of Wyoming.

If he had spare time in high school McLean was busy training horses or roping. He went on to calf rope and team rope for Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington and then finished his schooling at UW where he earned a degree in rangeland management. He worked part time during college for an after-school youth program, teaching students life skills such as socializing, reading, writing, dealing with the public and more.

McLean’s diverse job experience has required him to take initiative as a leader, deal with long hours and perform a variety of job duties.

McLean spent time working in the oilfield and also worked for a local rancher for several years, carrying out normal ranch responsibilities including haying, fencing, feeding and hauling cattle.

He has also spent time shoeing and trimming horses and judging rodeos.

IN THE FIELD

McLean is excited about the chance to serve the livestock industry as a field representative for Tri-State Livestock News and The Fence Post, the regions premier livestock publications.

He looks forward to multiple aspects of the job.

“The ringside service is the most exciting part,” he said. “But mostly I just want to be there to help the rancher market their product. They have put blood, sweat and tears into their livestock and I want to give back to them after all of their hard work,” he said.

McLean said he has enjoyed learning more about artificial insemination and embryo transfer and he believes those opportunities have helped raise the bar on the quality of seedstock cattle across the nation.

“Everyone can sell top dollar bulls. It’s not just the few ranchers who have the money to do it,” he said.

McLean truly enjoys observing different operations, and looks forward to getting to know the seedstock producers in his region, and learning what makes their ranch unique.

“It’s always interesting to be able to see different operations. You learn something every day. I’ve always been of the philosophy that if you quit learning, you are in trouble,” he said.

Tri-State Livestock News and The Fence Post publisher Bree Poppe said McLean will find no trouble serving cattle producers across Montana and Wyoming.

“Jaramie has lived a life of cattle, ranching and rodeo. He has worked in education and as a coach to young people. His life experiences have allowed him to mature and grow with an eagerness to serve and support our producers with their herd and sale endeavors. We’re very excited to have him join our team here and feel confident he will give attention to the important details that make each operation unique and successful,” Poppe said.

TSLN’s head of field representatives Scott Dirk looks forward to working with McLean, saying the young man has already exhibited a strong work ethic and desire to get to know the staff and ranchers across the region.

McLean’s wife Shelbey is a well-respected large animal veterinarian and partner in the local clinic in Baker.

Contact McLean at jmclean@tsln-fre.com , jmclean@thefencepost.com or (406) 938-3071 for any advertising or ring service needs.