Meat and Greet features farm-to-table foodie experience, students, live animals

GREELEY, Colo. — In what has become a signature event, the Colorado FFA Foundation will host the fifth annual Meat and Greet at the National Western Stock Show Complex, Nov. 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., presented by First Farm Bank. You can meet Colorado students’ show animals up-close and in person before they participate in the National Western Show in January, and get to know the students as well.

Four Colorado chefs will prepare multiple courses of beef, pork, lamb, and goat, and you will enjoy an abundance of Colorado beverages and fall-crafted mixers. Eat, drink, mix and mingle while you learn the farm-to-table story of agriculture in Colorado and support the youth of our state who are the future of our farms, ranches, and ag businesses. There will be a live auction, a paddle raise to support FFA programs, and a drawing for a grill and meat packs. Children are welcome at this event-please purchase a ticket for those 15 and older.

Eight young Colorado entrepreneurs who are involved in 4-H and/or FFA will present their story and their animal — whether it be a market steer or heifer, a lamb, goat or pig. Attendees have the opportunities to bid on the chance to “shadow” one of the exhibitors and learn about the extensive time and effort it takes to prepare an animal for a livestock show such as the National Western. Funds raised will guarantee scholarships for the youth participants as well as support the mission of the Colorado FFA Foundation.

Registration is $100 per person, and table sponsorships are still available, which include admittance for eight, a runway-side reserved “suite,” and other special benefits. Make your reservation today at: http://coloradoffafoundation.org/meatandgreet/ .