Meat In: By the Numbers

Thousands of meals were served as part of MeatIn Day on March 20. Photo by Liz Banman Munsterteiger.



Wil Bledsoe and his daughters, Hayley and Josie, at the Hugo MeatIn.



Members of the Colorado Cattlemen's Association staff at one of the many events they attended.



Support for the livestock industry was on display across the state on MeatIn Day.



CCA president Janie VanWinkle and Howard VanWinkle helped feed Mesa County crowds.



State Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, addresses the crowd Saturday during the Meat-In event. It was one of nearly a dozen stops Sonnenberg made in support of the beef industry. Photo by Jeff Rice/Sterling Journal Advocate



The MeatIn event in Logan County at Sterling Livestock reported over 2,000 in attendance and over $100,000 raised for a local charity. Submitted photo.



Kelly Schmidt, FFA advisor at Fleming High School, displays one of the t-shirts the chapter was selling Saturday as a fundraiser. Photo by Jeff RIce/Sterling Journal Advocate.



High Plains Cattle Supply in Brush hosted a MeatIn event featuring multiple speakers, including Trent Loos. Submitted photo.



The cowboys were in town at the Meat In event at Kramer’s Wedge in Kersey. Photo by Candace Lohstroh



Platte Valley FFA members at the Meat In event at Kramer’s Wedge in Kersey. Photo by Candace Lohstroh.



Funds were raised to support the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association in Grand County. Photo by Liz Banman Munsterteiger.



Grand County MeatIn, sans llamas. Photo by Liz Banman Munsterteiger.



MeatIn event in Kim, Colorado. Submitted photo.



Wil Bledsoe and his daughters, Hayley and Josie, at the Hugo MeatIn.



Members of the Colorado Cattlemen's Association staff at one of the many events they attended.



Lincoln County cattlemen sleeved up and ready to serve burgers to the crowd. Submitted photo.



Organizers of the Lincoln County MeatIn invited media outlets and the event was covered by 9News.



In Mead, the grill stayed hot and the steaks were cut thick. Submitted photo.



Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg speaks at Elizabeth Locker on MeatIn Day.



The Kit Carson County Cattlewomen hosted a MeatIn Day event with all the home cooked fixings.



The Kit Carson County Cattlewomen serving meals at their event.



Surrounding states joined the MeatIn Day to support fellow producers. Submitted photo.



Weld County was home to multiple MeatIn events that were all well attended. Submitted photo.



The Prowers County MeatIn served meals and raised funds to benefit the local FFA chapter.



Livestock Exchange, Inc. in Brush hosted a MeatIn event that included live broadcasts by Brian Allmer and BARN Media.



FFA chapters around the state attended and volunteered at MeatIn events like this one in Montrose. Submitted photo.



The MeatIn events raised funds for a variety of local charities and community groups.



Supporting the beef industry at the Moffat County MeatIn event. Submitted photo.



MeatIn in Montrose included FFA members. Submitted photo.



MeatIn in Pueblo County was well attended. Submitted photo.



A Del Norte area rancher had his #betterwithbeef bull rack on display. Submitted photo.







Roaring Fork Coop offered drawings for buckets of beef-related items, prizes, and beef facts.



More than 35 cities and counties signed proclamations in order to promote the importance of agriculture in Colorado; designating March 20th as “Cattlemen’s Day,” “MeatIn Day,” or other similar designations.

With more than 75 events, plus countless restaurant and retailer specials, meat was on the menu and tables across the state.

At the 75 events alone, more than 25,000 people were offered complimentary barbecue meals, including more than 1,200 food insecure Denver residents.

Over $300,000 was raised for local charities, Beef Sticks for Back Packs, various FFA chapters, and food banks.

Governors of Nebraska, Wyoming, and Montana recognized their protein industries as valuable, some even inviting Coloradans across the border to their tables.

News coverage was statewide and news of the event was even reported as far away as Germany.