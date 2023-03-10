Meat In Day event guide

March 18 is Meat In Day across Colorado. The event was originally planned in response to Gov. Jared Polis’ signing of a Meat Out Day proclamation in the midst of various attacks on agriculture at the state level. In 2022, Meat In Day events around the state raised about $300,000 for local charities, FFA chapters, and scholarship funds. In all, events fed meat to about 10,000 people.

Meat In Day events around the state will raise funds for local causes and feed guests. Illustration by Lynn Valentine

BENNETT

Third annual Meat In at Tuff’s Ranch in Bennett on March 18 at noon. Music by Narrow Gauge, an equipment challenge course, vendors, a mechanical bull, meat tasting and fun for the whole family. Proceeds benefit Tuff’s Animal Rescue at Tuff’s Ranch. $8 adults, $5 kids at 5055 S. County Road 137, Bennett.

Miss Rodeo Colorado Ashley Baller and her sash sisters were on hand at Tuff’s Ranch in Bennett for Meat In Day. Courtesy photo

BRUSH

Livestock Exchange, Inc., in Brush is hosting the United We Stand, Keeping Meat Great event. Join LEI for a free Meat In Day meal, speakers, and entertainment at Livestock Exchange Inc., in Brush. There will be drawings for door prizes throughout the day, vendors, booths, Wheel of Fortune, live radio courtesy of The Barn with Tucker Allmer, and a live line demonstration trailer from the Morgan County REA. Guest speakers include Rep. Richard Holtorf, The Fence Post’s Rachel Gabel and the Colorado Beef Council

DELTA

The Delta County CattleWomen will be in Delta at Homestead Natural Meats’ retail store from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and you can stop in for HWR bison brisket at Roger’s Mesa Store from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and the Roger’s Mesa Community House.

The Delta County Cattlewomen hosted this event and helped raise nearly $4,000 for local fire departments. Courtesy photo

ELIZABETH

The Elizabeth Locker Plant is hosting a Meat In Day BBQ on April 29 from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Elizabeth Locker Plant on Facebook.

GRAND JUNCTION

Mesa County Cattlemen’s Association Meat In Day, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Free burger feed, local food trucks and vendors.

HOTCHKISS

The Black Mesa Cattlewomen and the Delta County Livestock Association will be hosting a Meat-In on March 18 at the parking lot of Zack’s BBQ in Hotchkiss from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Come enjoy a beef burger, chips and a water. All donations benefit the Black Mesa CattleWomen’s beef education and scholarship funds.

MEAD

The Merc and RMBBQA present the Third Annual Mercantile Meat In Backyard BBQ Competition. Cowboy Church at 8 a.m. and Meat In from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be chuckwagon demonstrations, vendors, food and more. Proceeds benefit Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom. Sponsored by Red Bull, 4Rivers Equipment, Sysco, TDS, Route 66 Restaurant Supply, Meier All County Glass. Events at the Mercantile, 4340 CO-66 in Mead.

In Mead, the grill stayed hot and the steaks were cut thick. Submitted photo

MOFFAT COUNTY-WIDE

The Moffat County Cattlewomen’s Association invites you to enjoy meat at participating local restaurants on March 18 to be entered into a drawing for one of two meat bundles. For a full list of participating businesses, visit Moffat County Cattlewomen on Facebook.

MONTROSE

The Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association along with the Montrose Cattlewoman’s Association, Western Slope Woolgrowers, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel County Farm Bureau, and Home Loan State Bank are hosting their third annual Meat In BBQ on March 18. Join the fun at the new Home Loan State Bank’s Montrose location for burgers and hot dogs. All proceeds benefit the Montrose and Olathe FFA programs.

ORDWAY

The third annual Crowley County Meat In celebration will be on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the big blue building in Ordway. There will be legislators in attendance, guest speaker Dr. Lora Bledsoe, FFA members hosting activities, prizes and good fellowship.

PLATTEVILLE

Join h-Beef for a burger at The Silver Spur in Platteville on March 18. There will be a drawing at 7:30 p.m. for custom yard art by Bill Foy, specialty baskets, baked goods and more all to benefit the Platteville Food Pantry. Last year, the event raised $2,700 and organizers are hoping to top that.

PONCHA SPRINGS

The Third Annual Chaffee County Meat In BBQ will be March 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. This celebration is hosted by the Chaffee County Cattlemen’s Association, in conjunction with the Post Office Ranch Bull Sale (1 p.m.) There will be burgers, chips and drinks for a suggested $5 donation. Everyone is welcome.

SEDGWICK

Lucy’s Place restaurant is hosting a Meat In Day event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on March 18. The Colorado State Champion 4-H Livestock Judging team from northeast Colorado is helping serve the meal and the free will donation from the event will help sponsor their trip to Scotland to judge at the Royal Highland Show in June 2023.

The Meat In event in Logan County at Sterling Livestock reported over 2,000 in attendance and over $100,000 raised for a local charity. Submitted photo

STERLING

Meat In Day on March 18 at Sterling Livestock Commission is the state’s largest Meat In Day event and this is their third annual event in response to Gov. Polis’s Meat Out Day. Join the SLC team for hamburgers and hot dogs for a free will donation. There will be a live auction around 1 p.m. The funds will go to Angels of America’s Fallen, Miracle Letter program, to fund eight scholarships to local high school seniors going into an ag related field, as well as other local organizations.