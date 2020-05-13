Meat Institute: Hog processing down 24%, beef 31%
President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said Tuesday that U.S. hog processing is now operating at 24% below capacity and beef plants are operating at 31% below capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Potts made the statement in a Bipartisan Policy Center food summit webinar on the food industry that included opening remarks by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and comments by former Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman and former Agriculture Secretary Ann Veneman, Leslie Sarrasin of the Food Marketing Institute and Kate Fitzgerald of Feeding America.
A recording of the summit is available at https://bipartisanpolicy.org/event/bpc-food-summit/.
