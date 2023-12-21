Meat Institute: House passes bill to preserve the veterinary use of xylazine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Meat Institute applauded the House of Representatives for passing the Support for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act that, in part, fights the illicit use of xylazine in humans while preserving access to the drug for use in animals.

“For beef packers, xylazine is used to quickly and humanely sedate sick or injured cattle in a manner that can safely and effectively be administered by workers. Xylazine has both animal welfare and worker safety benefits at beef plants, and there are no equally safe and effective alternatives,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts.

At issue is the concern that xylazine, a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in animals, is being imported illegally in powder form and added to fentanyl. Xylazine is not approved for human use.

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act was included in the Support for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act, H.R. 4531 , approved by the House with a vote of 386-37.



“We appreciate the hard work of Congressmen Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., and August Pfluger, R-Texas, and the Energy and Commerce Committee for including the xylazine measures in the bill passed by the House with strong bipartisan support,” said Potts. “We now call for swift Senate consideration.”

The bill will ensure the Drug Enforcement Agency has the power to stop the illegal flow of xylazine to humans, while allowing its continued access for veterinary purposes.

