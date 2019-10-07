Meat institute to challenge California’s Prop 12

The North American Meat Institute on Friday filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of California’s Proposition 12, the Farm Animal Confinement Initiative, which imposes space requirements for breeding pigs and veal calves in the state and forbids the sale of meat produced out of state under standards that do not meet California’s law.

“Prop 12 hurts the family on a budget with higher prices for pork, veal and eggs, and unfairly punishes livestock producers outside of California by forcing them to spend millions more just to access California markets,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts.

“We are a highly-efficient and unified economy in this country and so that’s just not right. If this unconstitutional law is allowed to stand, California will dictate farming practices across the nation. California’s overreach creates an unworkable patchwork of differing state regulations that will make it impossible for the supply chain, from small farmers to your local grocer, to function.”

The lawsuit asks the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to halt implementation of the law, saying it violates the commerce clause and the federal structure of the Constitution.

“The Constitution prohibits states from discriminating against interstate and foreign commerce, regulating commerce outside of their borders or imposing undue burdens on interstate and foreign commerce,” the suit says. “Prop 12 violates each of these limitations.”

The law was enacted in November 2018.